Project Finance Specialist, London - £60,000-£65,0000



A lead European Investment Bank is looking for a project finance specialist to join their Credit risk Team in London. The role will focus on Oil and Gas. The role will be reporting directly into the Head of Credit risk for the EMEA region who is also based in London. The role will have oversight of new and existing project finance transactions originated by the energy and infrastructure teams of Structured Finance.



The Role



Monitor the risks of project financing

Provide recommendations in regard to risk management or make decisions on credit applications that have been submitted by origination and portfolio management including the observation of credit policies, review risk rating results and pricing tools.

Ensure the completion of credit reviews in a timely manner

Active risk challenge role in dialogue with Structured Finance Origination in development of new deals, incl. participation in client and bank meetings, constructive input into appropriate structures, security, covenants.

Appraisal of new markets, products, as well as structures within New Product Process

Ensure Compliance with the London Branch AML & Compliance Handbooks plus other policies relevant to the job

Ideal Candidate

