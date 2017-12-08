A $25 billion Swiss investment manager is looking to hire a senior credit analyst to focus on European high yield credit research based in their London office. You will work for a Portfolio Manager also based in London and another based in Zurich and your mandate will be to conduct bottom up fundamental research on high yield credit positions across multiple sectors.



Your recommendations will filter into a European Master fund and also a Global Opportunities fund which also has some allocations to emerging markets names, primarily in Asia.



To be considered for this position you will have a background in the following areas



- High yield credit analysis in Europe and US

- Emerging markets credit research in Asia & LatAm

- High yield credit desk analyst

- Sell side publishing analyst

- Long only or family office credit research



This is not an alternatives investing position and hedge fund candidates will not be considered. We looking for long term, deep value, fundamental credit analysts to join a large and global investment manager with great portfolio manager exposure and proximity to the investment process.



Candidates should apply directly to fundmanagement(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com





