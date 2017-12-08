The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Compliance Manager |Frankfurt

Location Germany,

Remuneration €60000 - €65000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 08th Dec 2017

Description:

A leading global insurance house is looking to add a senior compliance manager to their core function based in Frankfurt. The group have gone through some rapid expansion over the last year to match and increase in business. The role will report directly into the Head of Global Compliance.

The position will have managerial responsibilities and so prior experience in this is certainly a bonus. With the firm having a global footprint it will give the successful incumbent a great opportunity the cross-border exposure and also international travel.



Key Requirements:

  • 5 years' experience within a compliance
  • Experience working within the Insurance OR Reinsurance markets
  • Strong Europe financial market experience
  • Familiar with current financial regulations
  • Experience working with KYC and AML

