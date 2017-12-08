Compliance Manager |Frankfurt



Salary: 60-65k



Description:



A leading global insurance house is looking to add a senior compliance manager to their core function based in Frankfurt. The group have gone through some rapid expansion over the last year to match and increase in business. The role will report directly into the Head of Global Compliance.



The position will have managerial responsibilities and so prior experience in this is certainly a bonus. With the firm having a global footprint it will give the successful incumbent a great opportunity the cross-border exposure and also international travel.







Key Requirements:



5 years' experience within a compliance

Experience working within the Insurance OR Reinsurance markets

Strong Europe financial market experience

Familiar with current financial regulations

Experience working with KYC and AML