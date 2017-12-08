Compliance Manager |Frankfurt
Location Germany,
Remuneration €60000 - €65000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 08th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Isabel Anchebe
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Compliance Manager |Frankfurt
Salary: 60-65k
Description:
A leading global insurance house is looking to add a senior compliance manager to their core function based in Frankfurt. The group have gone through some rapid expansion over the last year to match and increase in business. The role will report directly into the Head of Global Compliance.
The position will have managerial responsibilities and so prior experience in this is certainly a bonus. With the firm having a global footprint it will give the successful incumbent a great opportunity the cross-border exposure and also international travel.
Key Requirements:
- 5 years' experience within a compliance
- Experience working within the Insurance OR Reinsurance markets
- Strong Europe financial market experience
- Familiar with current financial regulations
- Experience working with KYC and AML