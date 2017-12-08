Senior Linux Systems Engineer | New York City



Compensation: $100,000 - $150,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a multi-billion dollar hedge fund that specializes in research & technology trading decision which is based in the heart of New York in Tribeca. They are actively growing their infrastructure team and are looking for a Sr. Linux Systems Engineer to join their team.



Desired Skills and Experience:



The ideal candidate will have 7-10 years of experience and come from a hedge fund/high-frequency trading background

Create, build and engineer virtual and physical servers of Linux operating systems including REHL, or Solaris.

3 or more years of experience in Linux with in-depth understanding of installation, configuration, administration, and tuning

Create Python or Bash scripts and other batch processes in support of system administration tasks

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to nyctechdesk@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.