A leading Enterprise Data Management firm is looking to add a Senior Sales Executive to their sales team to help grow the sales of their enterprise applications to banks and large financial services firms, including insurance companies and buy side.



The successful candidate will have 6 years experience selling enterprise applications to the Financial Services vertical and have an in-depth knowledge of Financial Data Management Systems, Risk and Multi-Asset Class Securities.



Responsibilities



Exceeding quota in both license and professional services

Grow and develop pipeline

Effective and efficiently manage the complex sale cycle from lead generation to close

Effectively explain product offerings and services

Requirements



6 Enterprise Application Experience

Familiarity with Financial Data Services

Understanding of Risk, transaction work, and multi-asset class securities

If you or anyone you know is interested in this role, please apply immediately as my client is looking to hire ASAP