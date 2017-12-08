Senior Sales Executive
Updated 08th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
A leading Enterprise Data Management firm is looking to add a
Senior Sales Executive to their sales team to help grow the sales
of their enterprise applications to banks and large financial
services firms, including insurance companies and buy side.
The successful candidate will have 6 years experience selling enterprise applications to the Financial Services vertical and have an in-depth knowledge of Financial Data Management Systems, Risk and Multi-Asset Class Securities.
Responsibilities
- Exceeding quota in both license and professional services
- Grow and develop pipeline
- Effective and efficiently manage the complex sale cycle from lead generation to close
- Effectively explain product offerings and services
Requirements
- 6 Enterprise Application Experience
- Familiarity with Financial Data Services
- Understanding of Risk, transaction work, and multi-asset class securities
If you or anyone you know is interested in this role, please apply immediately as my client is looking to hire ASAP