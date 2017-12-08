The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

A well established Financial Services firm that specializes in the credit card and ecommerce space is looking to add an AVP of Product Marketing to their team.

Responsibilities:

  • Generate acquisition market expansion opportunities.
  • Develop opportunities for new product offerings
  • Develop business strategy to bring products to market.
  • Transform acquisitions and strategic decision infrastructures with an emphasis on enhanced flexibility and speed to market.
  • Manage cross-department projects and initiatives involving close collaboration with Marketing, Finance, and IT departments.
  • Oversee the implementation of the new portfolio and strategic management tools for new areas of acquisition and portfolio expansion.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Finance, Business, Math or related field.
  • 5 years analytical experience in Banking, Finance, or related industry.
  • Self-starter, who can work independently with a high degree of organization on several projects at one time.
  • Sufficient self-confidence and ability to propose new ideas/solutions.

