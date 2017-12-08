AVP Product Marketing
Updated 08th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
A well established Financial Services firm that specializes in
the credit card and ecommerce space is looking to add an AVP of
Product Marketing to their team.
Responsibilities:
- Generate acquisition market expansion opportunities.
- Develop opportunities for new product offerings
- Develop business strategy to bring products to market.
- Transform acquisitions and strategic decision infrastructures with an emphasis on enhanced flexibility and speed to market.
- Manage cross-department projects and initiatives involving close collaboration with Marketing, Finance, and IT departments.
- Oversee the implementation of the new portfolio and strategic management tools for new areas of acquisition and portfolio expansion.
Requirements:
- Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Finance, Business, Math or related field.
- 5 years analytical experience in Banking, Finance, or related industry.
- Self-starter, who can work independently with a high degree of organization on several projects at one time.
- Sufficient self-confidence and ability to propose new ideas/solutions.