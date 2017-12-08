Our client is looking for the ideal candidate who will have a combination of sales and management professional of the highest caliber, who is eager to take on big challenges. This candidate will be the ambassador of their brand across the U.S. and will act proactively in finding new customers, expanding their network and maintaining relations with current clients and partners.



Responsibilities

Introduce and continually develop the brand

Setting-up and leading an ambitious U.S. based team

Explore new opportunities by seeking sales leads for the allocated territory and meet/exceed sales goals

Support the deal process from due diligence and relationship-building, all the way through post-contract signing integration

Developing and managing relationships with (potential) clients, partners, influencers and key stakeholders

Qualifications

At least 5 to 8 years of experience in either the event-, music-, entertainment- or fast developing online business industry

Experience with researching markets, potential clients and structuring USP's and KPI's in order to develop and maintain an optimal lead portfolio

A Bachelor's Degree in a relevant field; post-graduate degree preferred

Experience with and/or knowledge of CRM, analysis and reporting tools

You have affinity with the event industry and already have an extended network in this specific industry

Proven track record in international sales

Experience with setting-up or building an international client base for a fast growing company





