Software Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration £75000 - £85000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 12th Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Brittney Reiley (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Senior Front End Engineer -Financial Technology Firm

My client is a leading financial technology firm that is looking to add a Senior Front End Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in a fast-paced financial technology environment.

This individual will be responsible for:

  • Offering technical knowledge in analyzing, designing, and developing software applications
  • Communicating with cross-functional teams
  • Troubleshoot software issues and plan for software optimization
  • Deliver technical expertise in reviewing, analyzing, and resolving complex issues
  • Responsible for resolution, communication, and escalation of critical technical issues
  • Work in an Agile Environment
  • Designing and Developing with little Supervision

Job Requirements

  • Must have hands-on experience working with either Java, C#, C , OR Python
  • Experience with Hive, Spark, and Dive
  • Hands on experience with Kafka and Docker
  • Experience working with Linux
  • Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields
  • Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively
  • Must have strong communication skills

