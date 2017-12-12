The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Our client, an industry-leading proprietary trading firm in Chicago, is looking to build out a Cryptocurrency trading desk. The individual brought on will work directly with the Partner charged with this expansion. They're looking for sharp individuals who have an interest in the cryptocurrency market and trading, will experience using Python. They will work alongside top quantitative developers and will cutting-edge technologies.

Qualifications:

  • Advanced degree in technical field
  • understanding and passion for cryptocurrencies & trading
  • 1 years of Python experience
  • Strong mathematical aptitude
  • strong written and verbal communications

