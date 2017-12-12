Senior AML Officer



Location - Frankfurt



Salary - 80-90k bonus and benefits



Our client is a leading Investment bank and they are seeking a Senior AML Officer. The position offers a great opportunity for compliance professionals who want to gain exposure to multiple areas of an investment bank. The role will have management responsibilities with 2-3 direct junior analyst reports within the compliance group.



This role also offers career progression as it allows the successful candidates to gain huge amounts of exposure to senior management. Also due to the continued expansion of the group, the management side will continue to grow, as headcount will be granted later next year.



Key requirements:



5-7yrs experience within the regulatory or compliance function of an investment bank

Strong experience in AML

Strong tertiary education (legal is preferable)

Fluent German and English

Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written)