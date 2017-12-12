Physical Base Metals Trader



An established, leading and diversified natural resources producer is looking to take on a metals trader with approximately 3-5 years of experience. The role can either be based in the Netherlands or Luxembourg and our client is looking for someone who wants to get involved with meeting clients and likes to travel and meet end users.



Responsibilities:



- The primary responsibility of the role will be to trade physical base metal products across the European markets

- Keeping up to date with current metal affairs and implementing trades and trade strategies

- Travelling to meet clients and end users across Europe

- Working directly with the head of the desk to build the company's presence





Skills and Experience Required



- Proven understanding of the metals market

- Proven experience trading physical metals, ideally Cobalt

- Fluent in English is required and ideally Russian speaking

- Understanding of global fundamental dynamics affecting the metals markets





To apply for this role:

Email your CV to apply.a33ho1gkl2b@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk

www.selbyjennings.com



0203 758 8926





