Senior Sales Associate - Geneva



My client is an independent Third Party Marketer company based in Switzerland and specialized in distribution services of traditional and alternative investment funds. They are looking for funds which outperform the market, in a stable and steady way, always with low risk. They distribute funds which are fully transparent in the investment process and with a management available to their investors.



The company is composed of 4 sales people and 1 Business Developer. They are currently looking for their 5th next sales person to grow the business.



What they are looking for :



1. You are very self-confident and you trust in yourself - in your results

2. You have your own and strong network

3. You are a sales person - this is what you do and what you like

4. You are dedicated, motivated and determined

5. You are ready to work on commission ONLY - no base salary

6. Ideally, you have experience covering Zurich area

7. You have experience with Institutional clients

8. You have an entrepreneurial mindset

What you will be expected to do:



Sell the company's products: to pension funds mostly

Build internal and external relationships

Attend to client meetings and build/manage client relationships

Develop the business - mainly in the Swiss market

Travel and develop investor relations

Implement sales strategies

Work on your own and be able to sell: this is your main purpose





Are you bold and ready to be the only one responsible for your success? Are you ready to work on commission only? Are you a real salesperson? If you think you are skilled enough to take on this exciting challenge, then send me over your Word Format CV at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch - and I will come back to you.



