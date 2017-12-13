Front Office Risk Quant needed for leading energy trading house

London

£90,000 - £100,000



Background:



One of the leading energy providers in the world is active across the entire energy value chain, in electricity and natural gas, upstream to downstream. The Group develops its businesses (energy, energy services and environment) around a responsible-growth model to take up the great challenges: responding to energy needs, fighting against climate change and maximizing the use of resources.



The role:



Commodity Trading is very volatile and highly competitive across all the companies products, Gas, Power and Oil. Central to ensuring sustainable and high P&L is the risk management team which takes a proactive approach in challenging the traders in a number of different areas, like limits, exposures, approvals and adverse market changes.



The ability of the risk managers to communicate and interact with the trading business is determined by how well the risk infrastructure, technology and tools operate.

The firm is keen to use the strongest quantitative minds in Europe to optimize and ensure that they are achieving industry best standards in terms of their risk methodology. They need someone with a lot of enthusiasm for commodities trading, risk and quantitative finance to join their team and build a world class system and then to build a team around them.

The responsibilities of the risk quant in this role will be:



The position will interact with the trading business to see how the quantitative assessments hold up in the commercial application and the risk quant will need to understand deeply how risk affects P&L and be comfortable to speaking to Traders and Senior Risk Managers.

A large part of this position will be as part of the New Product Development Committee, where the quant analyst will assess the commercial, risk and quantitative viability of the new products with the structurers, sales and traders.

The senior quant will also be heavily involved in the development of risk /trading strategies, pricing methodologies and IT Risk infrastructure

Ideal profile:



Driven to guarantee performance over the long term for all stakeholders

Commitment to associate the Group's development with respect for the planet

Daring to live in the present with optimism while preparing for the future with creativity

Cohesive to make energy and the environment sustainable sources of progress and development