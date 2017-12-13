Quantitative Risk Model Validation Associate for Leading Financial Services Management Consultancy



Description



A leading financial services consultancy is looking to add a Team Head to their Quantitative Risk Model Validation group to work across their investment banking portfolio. The role will manage and mentor a team which will focus primarily on Market Risk models (Var, Stress Testing, RNIV, CCAR, IRC) as well as still have a hands on element within the quant analytics.



Key Requirements



Excellent academic background (PhD / MSc in Quantitative / Statistical / Numerical subject)

Strong communication skills

4 years' experience within a Quant Risk Modelling function

Strong exposure to various risk concepts including VaR, RNIV, IRC and CCAR

Familiarity with financial products