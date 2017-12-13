The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £75000 - £90000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 13th Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Christopher Harris

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Quantitative Risk Model Validation Associate for Leading Financial Services Management Consultancy

Description

A leading financial services consultancy is looking to add a Team Head to their Quantitative Risk Model Validation group to work across their investment banking portfolio. The role will manage and mentor a team which will focus primarily on Market Risk models (Var, Stress Testing, RNIV, CCAR, IRC) as well as still have a hands on element within the quant analytics.

Key Requirements

  • Excellent academic background (PhD / MSc in Quantitative / Statistical / Numerical subject)
  • Strong communication skills
  • 4 years' experience within a Quant Risk Modelling function
  • Strong exposure to various risk concepts including VaR, RNIV, IRC and CCAR
  • Familiarity with financial products

