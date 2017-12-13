Model Validation Quant | Leading FS Consultancy
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £75000 - £90000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 13th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Christopher Harris
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Quantitative Risk Model Validation Associate for Leading
Financial Services Management Consultancy
Description
A leading financial services consultancy is looking to add a Team Head to their Quantitative Risk Model Validation group to work across their investment banking portfolio. The role will manage and mentor a team which will focus primarily on Market Risk models (Var, Stress Testing, RNIV, CCAR, IRC) as well as still have a hands on element within the quant analytics.
Key Requirements
- Excellent academic background (PhD / MSc in Quantitative / Statistical / Numerical subject)
- Strong communication skills
- 4 years' experience within a Quant Risk Modelling function
- Strong exposure to various risk concepts including VaR, RNIV, IRC and CCAR
- Familiarity with financial products