Quant Analyst for Systematic Equities Long Only Asset Manager

Selby Jennings is working with a leading Asset Manager that has offices in New York, Hong Kong and London. The client deploys systematic trading strategies across different asset classes but is looking to expand with a focus on equities. The existing team has a strong management where you would be working next to leaders in the space.

The role would suit a multi-asset quant analyst which has a good knowledge of equity that is looking to join a team at its early stage of diversifying into less liquid strategies.

Primary responsibilities:

  • Responsible for researching and back testing across multiple asset classes with a focus on equity


  • Analysing large data sets for trading signals in equity


  • Working closely with traders and IT to determine new strategies and build on idea generation


Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:

  • 5 years' experience in quant reasearch across multiple assets: equity, fixed income, fx...


  • First class understanding of systematic trading


  • Proficiency in programming languages such as C , Java, MATLAB, R or Python


  • Good academic background in quant discipline or other related field - Phd preferred


  • Ability to conduct research using large data sets


  • Strong team player who can also work independently



Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com

