Quant Analyst for Systematic Equities Long Only Asset Manager



Selby Jennings is working with a leading Asset Manager that has offices in New York, Hong Kong and London. The client deploys systematic trading strategies across different asset classes but is looking to expand with a focus on equities. The existing team has a strong management where you would be working next to leaders in the space.



The role would suit a multi-asset quant analyst which has a good knowledge of equity that is looking to join a team at its early stage of diversifying into less liquid strategies.



Primary responsibilities:



Responsible for researching and back testing across multiple asset classes with a focus on equity







Analysing large data sets for trading signals in equity







Working closely with traders and IT to determine new strategies and build on idea generation







Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:



5 years' experience in quant reasearch across multiple assets: equity, fixed income, fx...







First class understanding of systematic trading







Proficiency in programming languages such as C , Java, MATLAB, R or Python







Good academic background in quant discipline or other related field - Phd preferred







Ability to conduct research using large data sets







Strong team player who can also work independently





Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com