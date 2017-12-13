Quant Analyst for Asset Manager
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £90000 - £120000 per annum, Benefits: Competitive package
Employment type perm
Updated 13th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott Darroch
Quant Analyst for Systematic Equities Long Only Asset Manager
Manager
Selby Jennings is working with a leading Asset Manager that has offices in New York, Hong Kong and London. The client deploys systematic trading strategies across different asset classes but is looking to expand with a focus on equities. The existing team has a strong management where you would be working next to leaders in the space.
The role would suit a multi-asset quant analyst which has a good knowledge of equity that is looking to join a team at its early stage of diversifying into less liquid strategies.
Primary responsibilities:
- Responsible for researching and back testing across multiple
asset classes with a focus on equity
- Analysing large data sets for trading signals in equity
- Working closely with traders and IT to determine new
strategies and build on idea generation
Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:
- 5 years' experience in quant reasearch across multiple
assets: equity, fixed income, fx...
- First class understanding of systematic trading
- Proficiency in programming languages such as C , Java,
MATLAB, R or Python
- Good academic background in quant discipline or other related
field - Phd preferred
- Ability to conduct research using large data sets
- Strong team player who can also work independently
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com