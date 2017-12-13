Front Office Market Risk Analyst-Oil & Commodities
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £50000 - £60000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 13th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact James Down
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Description
A leading global commodities trading house is looking to add to their UK based risk function to cover market risk across their commodities portfolio.
The role will report directly to company HQ, with a variety of senior stakeholder management exposure available as well.
Responsibilities
- Preparation and distribution of P&L and exposure reporting to traders and senior management.
- Explain the daily P&L swings
- Preparation and distribution of Value at Risk reports, advising management of any limit breach and the potential action to be taken.
- Have skill set of running ETRM (Energy Trading & Risk Management) software Like OpenLink, Endur, Triple Point CXL, Allegro, Eka, etc
- Development and improvement of risk reporting tools, metrics and measures.
Key Requirements
- Direct experience working within a commodities trading house (exposure to both physical and financial sides of the business)
- 3 years of experience
- Strong understanding of commodities and oil markets is preferred
- Advanced Excel skills with good VBA & SQL programming skill