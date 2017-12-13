FX High Frequency Market Making for leading Investment Bank



Selby Jennings is working with a global investment bank looking to hire a talented FX Market Maker. You will be responsible for implementing and optimising currency strategies for the markets as well as improving in house systems and price predictions.



This opportunity would suit a quant algo or quant trader that has a good understanding of FX and equities. The candidate will deal with market making strategies on a global level. This position will represent a true progression with increased responsibility in a leading platform.



Primary responsibilities:



- Implement new alpha signals based



- Helping to further build market making strategies using stochastic tools



- Risk management and coordinating with the IT and risk teams





Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:



- 3 years' experience in Quant Algo or Market Making experience



- Strong academic background in mathematics, computational science or statistics - PhD preferred



- First class understanding of asset classes, equities or FX in global and emerging markets



- Proficiency in programming languages: C , R, Matlab…



- Practical knowledge and experience with Market Making





Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



