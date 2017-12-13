JUNIOR QUANT ANALYST



Selby Jennings has started working with a tier 1 investment bank here in London who are looking for a junior/entry-level quant analyst to join their team. If you are looking for an opportunity to start a career in quantitative finance and are passionate about mathematics or programming, this could be the ideal role for you.



To apply for this position you will have a professional/academic background in quantitative finance with a strong knowledge of stochastic calculus and hands-on experience with object-oriented programming languages.



Responsibilities include:



- calibration and analysis of pricing models for derivative products

- work on the quantitative and technological development of derivative valuation capabilities

- Assist traders and senior quants



To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred

- Extensive experience in programming using object-oriented languages

- Academic or professional experience working with derivative products

- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable



Interviews are taking place at short notice.



