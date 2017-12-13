FRONT OFFICE QUANTITATIVE ANALYST



FRONT OFFICE QUANTITATIVE ANALYST - TIER 1 AMERICAN INVESTMENT BANK, LONDON



QUANTITATIVE ANALYST//PRICING MODELS//DERIVATIVE PRODUCTS//C //FRONT OFFICE//SELL-SIDE//



Selby Jennings have recently partnered with a large, tier 1 American investment bank who are looking for a new quant analyst to join their front office team. If you are an experienced quant analyst looking for the next move in your career, this role could be for you.



To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background in developing pricing models for derivative products. You will also have a strong knowledge of stochastic calculus and practical, hands-on experience using C



Responsibilities include:



- development of front office pricing models for IR and FX derivative products

- perform a theoretical review of models in C library

- assist traders

- Improve independent C library framework



To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred

- Extensive experience in programming using C

- Extensive professional experience within derivative products

- Strong knowledge of stochastic calculus

- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable



Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



