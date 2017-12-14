VP/Director - Quant Model Audit
Location United States,
Remuneration $150,000 - $200,000
Employment type perm
Updated 14th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Tony Hanna (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
A global financial institution is seeking to add an experienced
individual to a newly forming Quantitative Model Audit team.
Qualified candidates will have supervision over junior quants on
a project basis, with the potential for direct reports as the
team starts to evolve. As you will be starting this function from
scratch, growth potential for this position is quite strong and
rapid career advancement is likely to occur for high-performing
individuals. This firm has recently been ranked as one of the
best places to work for employees and prides itself on
exceptional work/life balance programs.
Responsibilities:
- Create and execute a framework that will challenge quantitative model development and model validation functions across all areas of risk
- Act as a champion for the quantification of all types of risk models - including credit, market, liquidity, and more
- Strategically assess how these models capture risk and how the business uses this information to make decisions
- Mentor and supervise junior quants on a project basis
- Develop and maintain relationships with internal stakeholders across the organization to effectively be able to drive and implement change for the benefit of the firm
Qualifications:
- A minimum of 8 years of previous financial products or risk management (market, credit, quantitative/model, liquidity, regulatory risks) experience is typical for this role.
- Previous internal or external audit experience is helpful, but not required. The incumbent for this particular position should have a background in Financial Products or Risk Management, particularly in market, credit, quantitative/model, regulatory risk experience, including the assessment of VaR modeling methodologies and assumptions, model performance monitoring, and market surveillance.
- Strong communication skills, both written and oral
- Strong quantitative, analytical and problem solving skills
- Self-starter, with the ability to work independently and in teams