Senior Quant Analyst -Securitized Products Pricing
Senior Quant Analyst - Securitized Products
Pricing
A top global investment bank is hiring in their Quantitative Analytics group. This team covers all securitized products, with a focus on mortgages and bonds. The ideal candidate would be well-versed with pricing and model calibration for derivatives and securitized products, and be able to manage internal relationships effectively.
Responsibilities:
- Price-testing and independent valuation of all securitized products and fixed income derivatives at the bank
- Develop, calibrate, and maintain pricing and risk models
- Attending relevant industry events to broaden your knowledge and experience
- Participate in the hiring and training of new staff, and responsible for ad-hoc operations and project management duties.
Requirements:
- Master's degree in Financial Engineering, Operations Research, Applied Mathematics, Quantitative Finance or a related field
- 3 years of direct pricing/valuations/risk management experience
- Solid knowledge of fixed income products e.g. abs, mbs, rmbs, cmbs, clo, bonds
- Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written), and strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Proficient in Excel and other Microsoft Office applications.
