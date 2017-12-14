The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Company Selby Jennings

A top global investment bank is hiring in their Quantitative Analytics group. This team covers all securitized products, with a focus on mortgages and bonds. The ideal candidate would be well-versed with pricing and model calibration for derivatives and securitized products, and be able to manage internal relationships effectively.

Responsibilities:

  • Price-testing and independent valuation of all securitized products and fixed income derivatives at the bank
  • Develop, calibrate, and maintain pricing and risk models
  • Attending relevant industry events to broaden your knowledge and experience
  • Participate in the hiring and training of new staff, and responsible for ad-hoc operations and project management duties.

Requirements:

  • Master's degree in Financial Engineering, Operations Research, Applied Mathematics, Quantitative Finance or a related field
  • 3 years of direct pricing/valuations/risk management experience
  • Solid knowledge of fixed income products e.g. abs, mbs, rmbs, cmbs, clo, bonds
  • Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written), and strong analytical and problem solving skills
  • Proficient in Excel and other Microsoft Office applications.

