Cloud Engineer | Premier Investment Management Firm | NYC



Compensation: $150,000 - $200,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is an industry leading investment management firm that specializes in investment banking, asset management, and securities who is based in New York City. They are looking for a Cloud Engineer to join their team who has experience on the technical side of infrastructure.



This firm has a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong growth potential. This opportunity is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



5-7 years experience with full lifecycle development/architecture of Cloud technologies using any of the cloud platforms such as AWS, Terraform, Google Cloud or Azure

Experience working with Terraform or Cloud Formation scripting on the cloud domain

Experience within a Linux environment and Java, .Net or Python coding/development

Adhere to the process and network security standards when building application infrastructure in a Cloud/AWS environment

This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics of the leading firms in the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.