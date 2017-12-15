Lead Windows Engineer | Top Bio-Tech Firm
Lead Server Engineer | Tampa
Compensation: $100,000 - $120,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits
My client is one of the largest bio-pharma institutions in the world, who focuses in clinical management, cancer research and vaccine development. They recently opened a brand new capability center in Tampa and actively looking to grow their Cloud and Infrastructure team with a Principal Server Engineer.
This role is based in Tampa, Florida and the client can offer relocation packages for the ideal candidate.
Desired Skills and Experience:
- The ideal candidate will have 7-10 years of experience and come from a technical background
- Manage virtual and physical servers with Windows Server 2008/12 R2 operating systems and server environment
- Experience in building, integrating and troubleshooting Office 365
- Experience with Active Directory, VMware, and Storage a huge plus.
- Scripting with PowerShell
My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits.