A $6 bn hedge fund in NYC is currently looking to add a systematic fixed income portfolio manager to the organizatio. They are looking to diversify the portfolio by bringing on a PM with a focus on trading credit or fixed income futures systematically. The fund has an excellent track record across a number of quant driven strategies. The firm primarily trades equities and futures from 1 day to 1 week holding periods. This is an excellent opportunity to work in an elite and collaborative team, surrounded by senior and well known quant mangers.



You will have the change to run your own book with the backing of an established and nimble organization. Compensation is competitive!



Requirements:

- Experience in credit, fixed income futures, options, or other liquid products

- Experience taking risk and coming up with alpha generating ideas and short to midterm strategies

- PhD in a quantitative subject preferrred but not required

- Exceptional programming skills

- Must have back tested models or a historical track record for live strategies

- 5 years as a quant trader or PM





Candidates will be solo PMs in a collaborative environment and must be hands on. All PMs research and implement their own strategies so strong programmings skills are a must!



