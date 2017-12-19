Senior Sales Manager Wholesale
Location Switzerland
Updated 19th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexandre Alsayed
A prestigious international asset manager management is looking
to hire their next Senior Sales Manager for their Swiss wholesale
business. The Senior Sales Manager will be responsible for
increasing the sales and network across Switzerland for Wholesale
Clients.
Responsibilities:
- Identify and successfully execute on new sales opportunities
- Strengthen and grow existing wholesale clients' network
- Manage team to efficiently execute sales strategy across Switzerland
- Coordinate with Head of Sales to provide feedback on sales strategy
- Identify strategic areas of improvement for drive sales results
- Attend frequent client events and presentations
- Hunter with the ability to consistently hit or surpass targets
Requirements:
- 5 years of experience working with wholesale clients, at least 2 years working in Switzerland
- Proven track record of excellence
- Excellent written and oral communication skill
- Fluent in German and English, French is a plus
- A strong talent for relationship building
- An existing network for clients from previous experience
If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed