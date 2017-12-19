A prestigious international asset manager management is looking to hire their next Senior Sales Manager for their Swiss wholesale business. The Senior Sales Manager will be responsible for increasing the sales and network across Switzerland for Wholesale Clients.



Responsibilities:



Identify and successfully execute on new sales opportunities

Strengthen and grow existing wholesale clients' network

Manage team to efficiently execute sales strategy across Switzerland

Coordinate with Head of Sales to provide feedback on sales strategy

Identify strategic areas of improvement for drive sales results

Attend frequent client events and presentations

Hunter with the ability to consistently hit or surpass targets

Requirements:



5 years of experience working with wholesale clients, at least 2 years working in Switzerland

Proven track record of excellence

Excellent written and oral communication skill

Fluent in German and English, French is a plus

A strong talent for relationship building

An existing network for clients from previous experience



If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch