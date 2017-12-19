Client Executive - Business Development



My client is a leading alternative investment specialist operating in 37 countries. They have an international team and are responsible for managing a wide range of investment programs focusing on private markets, liquid alternatives and multi-asset class solutions. They are looking for their next Business Development - Client Services Specialist within their team in the German-Speaking part of Switzerland.



What you will do



Client management - support to the Business Development and Liquid Alternatives investment management teams

Prepare product presentations for various asset classes: liquid alternatives, long-only

Create pitch presentations

Manage information between investment management, research, business development and compliance;

Participate in several projects

Who you are:



You are a fresh graduate and have a University degree in finance/economics, or similar qualification

CAIA or other professional financial qualification is a plus

First experience in a similar role; preferably with an international asset management firm or an investment bank

Understanding of traditional and alternative products

Advanced MS Office skills required in particular, PowerPoint and Excel

Fluent English and German speaker , other languages would be a plus

, other languages would be a plus Excellent communication, organizational/multi-tasking skills essential

Able to work under pressure, good stress management and work against tight deadlines



