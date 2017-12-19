Client Executive - Business Development
My client is a leading alternative investment specialist operating in 37 countries. They have an international team and are responsible for managing a wide range of investment programs focusing on private markets, liquid alternatives and multi-asset class solutions. They are looking for their next Business Development - Client Services Specialist within their team in the German-Speaking part of Switzerland.
What you will do
- Client management - support to the Business Development and Liquid Alternatives investment management teams
- Prepare product presentations for various asset classes: liquid alternatives, long-only
- Create pitch presentations
- Manage information between investment management, research, business development and compliance;
- Participate in several projects
Who you are:
- You are a fresh graduate and have a University degree in finance/economics, or similar qualification
- CAIA or other professional financial qualification is a plus
- First experience in a similar role; preferably with an international asset management firm or an investment bank
- Understanding of traditional and alternative products
- Advanced MS Office skills required in particular, PowerPoint and Excel
- Fluent English and German speaker, other languages would be a plus
- Excellent communication, organizational/multi-tasking skills essential
- Able to work under pressure, good stress management and work against tight deadlines
Are you ready to show your skills in the financial market? Are you willing to take on this exciting opportunity? Then send your CV in Word Format to Daria at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch