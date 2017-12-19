A rising ambitious asset management boutique is looking to add a Sales Support Associate to their sales team in Zurich. The Sales Support Associate role is made for a hungry and self-driven candidate, who will be welcomed in an optimal environment to learn and grow with the perspective of transitioning into a junior sales role rapidly. As Sales Support Associate you will perform the following:



Responsibilities:



Assist the sales teams throughout all the steps of the sales process.

Sit alongside senior sales members in client meetings.

Contribute to achievement of existing objectives and definition of future ones.

Provide a variety of supportive material to sales teams for client meetings, roadshows, and other promotional events.

Provide various kinds of performance analysis

Handle existing client requests

Requirements:



Master's degree or equivalent

At least 1 year experience working in the asset management industry, preferably front office

Strong desire to pursue a career in asset management sales

Fluent German and English, French is a plus

Excellent written and oral communication skills

A natural talent for relationship building

If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch









