A rising ambitious asset management boutique is looking to add a
Sales Support Associate to their sales team in Zurich. The Sales
Support Associate role is made for a hungry and self-driven
candidate, who will be welcomed in an optimal environment to
learn and grow with the perspective of transitioning into a
junior sales role rapidly. As Sales Support Associate you will
perform the following:
Responsibilities:
- Assist the sales teams throughout all the steps of the sales process.
- Sit alongside senior sales members in client meetings.
- Contribute to achievement of existing objectives and definition of future ones.
- Provide a variety of supportive material to sales teams for client meetings, roadshows, and other promotional events.
- Provide various kinds of performance analysis
- Handle existing client requests
Requirements:
- Master's degree or equivalent
- At least 1 year experience working in the asset management industry, preferably front office
- Strong desire to pursue a career in asset management sales
- Fluent German and English, French is a plus
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- A natural talent for relationship building
