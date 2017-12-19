The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

A rising ambitious asset management boutique is looking to add a Sales Support Associate to their sales team in Zurich. The Sales Support Associate role is made for a hungry and self-driven candidate, who will be welcomed in an optimal environment to learn and grow with the perspective of transitioning into a junior sales role rapidly. As Sales Support Associate you will perform the following:

Responsibilities:

  • Assist the sales teams throughout all the steps of the sales process.
  • Sit alongside senior sales members in client meetings.
  • Contribute to achievement of existing objectives and definition of future ones.
  • Provide a variety of supportive material to sales teams for client meetings, roadshows, and other promotional events.
  • Provide various kinds of performance analysis
  • Handle existing client requests

Requirements:

  • Master's degree or equivalent
  • At least 1 year experience working in the asset management industry, preferably front office
  • Strong desire to pursue a career in asset management sales
  • Fluent German and English, French is a plus
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills
  • A natural talent for relationship building

If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch




