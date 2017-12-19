Financial Planning Analyst



Duties: Accounting analysts are in charge of creating effective financial data analysis for their company. They develop financial documentation for organizational decision-makers, as well as interpret large amounts of accounting reports to create sound advice for future financial decisions. They also ensure accurate transaction records, evaluate financial processing, and control transaction processes. Accounting analysts also analyze and verify company records following organizational rules and industry privacy standards, as well as have access to control data integration. They draw conclusions for future financial decisions using complex raw data.



Accounting analysts must work effectively by themselves and with fellow analysts and other colleagues. They often either lead or actively participate in meetings and other corporate team planning, as well as coordinate the creation of annual financial statements. Generally, these professionals report to the accounting or finance president in their department.





A bachelor's degree in accounting, finance, or related field is needed for this position. Additional industry certifications, and previous job experience is helpful. An accounting analyst must also have extensive knowledge of accounting techniques as well as advanced experience with Microsoft Excel and risk-management software. They must have strong analytical skills and problem solving abilities needed to conduct accurate assessments and provide sound financial advice. Advanced written and verbal communication skills are needed to create reports and presentations on a regular basis.



