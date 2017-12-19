My client is a leading global investment bank that is currently looking for a Corporate Equity Derivatives trader to join their growing team based here in New York City. Ideally, with this role, they are looking for someone with experience in equity derivative products, specifically corporate equities. Additionally, they would like to have someone with experience working with bankers, conducting sales presentations, understanding what products are available and the risk around them. My client is ideally looking for someone with about 4-6 years of relevant experience as this individual will be spearheading the effort for this organization. This individual will be responsible for business strategy, and hiring plans for the team going forward.



My client is a top tier investment bank, who has been expanding market share here in the Americas. They have been consistently growing for the past ten years, allowing upside potential for its employees which have enabled them to attract talented candidates from some of the top tier banks here in New York. My client places a high importance on a work-life balance and values their employees greatly, even providing them with high-level benefits, competitive base salaries, and bonuses and top-level technologies.



Only apply if…



- You have 4-6 years of relevant trading experience.





- You have experience working with equity derivative products- specifically corporate equities.





- You have an understanding of product availability and the risk around them.





- Ability to lead a team in a fast pace and hardworking environment.





