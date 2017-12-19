Senior C# Developer - Top Tier Investment Bank



Salary: $140,000-$170,000 Benefits



My client is one of the top investment banks in the United States, looking for a motivated C# Developer with a strong technical background to join their asset management, team. This opportunity is based in New York, New York, and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. You will be working with the top developers in the world to develop, grow, and maintain the system's applications and infrastructure for its front office. The team will be looking for you to implement engineering policies and identify/deliver solutions to the team. If you are a self-motivated developer who likes to research, learn and apply their programming skill set, this role may be for you!



We'll trust you to:



5-10 years of C# experience.

You must have Financial Services experience, mainly focusing on equity investment.

BA/BS in Computer Science or a related Science/Engineering field.

Hands-on experience with SQL server, javascript, and HTML.

Familiarity working in financial systems is a plus. Worked with portfolio managers and traders.

Ability to work in a team environment, work under pressure and take ownership of issues.

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gkrti@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.