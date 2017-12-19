The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Lead Windows Engineer | Top Bio-Tech Firm

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $118000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits

Employment type perm

Updated 19th Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Suraj Sharma (NY)

Phone 6467595613

Email click here

Lead Server Engineer | Tampa

Compensation: $100,000 - $120,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits

My client is one of the largest bio-pharma institutions in the world, who focuses in clinical management, cancer research and vaccine development. They recently opened a brand new capability center in Tampa and actively looking to grow their Cloud and Infrastructure team with a Principal Server Engineer.

This role is based in Tampa, Florida and the client can offer relocation packages for the ideal candidate.

Desired Skills and Experience:

  • The ideal candidate will have 7-10 years of experience and come from a technical background
  • Manage virtual and physical servers with Windows Server 2008/12 R2 operating systems and server environment
  • Experience in building, integrating and troubleshooting Office 365
  • Experience with Active Directory, VMware, and Storage a huge plus.
  • Scripting with PowerShell

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader