Selby Jennings has recently partnered with a large investment bank who are looking for a new quant analyst to join their front office team in London. Candidates who are interested in pricing model development and validation within an investment bank set-up are strongly encouraged to apply.
To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background in quantitative analytics working with pricing models for multiple derivative products. Candidates with strong C coding skills and a solid knowledge of stochastic calculus will be at an advantage.
Responsibilities include:
- development of front office pricing models for various derivative products using C
- validate pricing models in the independent library
- assist traders
- perform a theoretical review of models under validation
To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:
- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred
- Extensive experience in programming using C
- Extensive professional experience within derivative products
- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable
