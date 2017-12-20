FRONT OFFICE QUANTITATIVE ANALYST

Selby Jennings has recently partnered with a large investment bank who are looking for a new quant analyst to join their front office team in London. Candidates who are interested in pricing model development and validation within an investment bank set-up are strongly encouraged to apply.



To apply for this position you will have a professional quantitative background in quantitative analytics working with pricing models for multiple derivative products. Candidates with strong C coding skills and a solid knowledge of stochastic calculus will be at an advantage.



Responsibilities include:

- development of front office pricing models for various derivative products using C

- validate pricing models in the independent library

- assist traders

- perform a theoretical review of models under validation



To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred

- Extensive experience in programming using C

- Extensive professional experience within derivative products

- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable



Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



