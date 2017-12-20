JUNIOR QUANT ANALYST

Selby Jennings has recently partnered with a large, diversified financial solutions provider who are looking for several junior quant analysts to join their London office. If you have academic or internship experience within the field of quantitative finance and are interested in a career in the industry, this role could be the perfect gateway.



To apply for this position you will have strong academic credentials or internship experience within the field of quantitative finance. You will have a familiarity with pricing models and pricing analysis as well as with portfolio valuations for derivative products. Candidates with strong programming language proficiency are also encouraged to apply.



Responsibilities include:



- calibration and maintenance of derivative pricing models

- portfolio valuation analysis of derivative products

- engage in quantitative projects

- consult with clients from different markets globally



To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred

- Extensive experience in programming using R, Python and or VBA

- Extensive knowledge of stochastic calculus



Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



