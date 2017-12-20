Institutional Sales
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 20th Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexandre Alsayed
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
A prestigious global asset manager looking for the ideal
Institutional Sales candidate. The ideal Institutional Sales
candidate will join a team covering the Swiss-German part of
Switzerland that is based in Zurich. The aspiring Institutional
Sales Associate will have the privilege of joining an ambitious
team in a fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities:
- Consistently deliver highest level interaction and service to existing clients, and efficiently contribute to expansion of network through the addition of new institutional clients
- Ability to understand sales strategies, but also provide a valuable contribution to the development of new ones.
- Successfully interact with a wide range of clients, among which are pension funds, insurance companies, and foundations.
- Ability to create and develop great relationships with a diversified client network
- Capable of travelling throughout Switzerland to attend various types of meetings and client networking events
Skills / Experience:
- At least 3 years of experience in asset management, with 3 years in institutional sales in Switzerland
- Fluent in German and English, French is a plus.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills in German and English.
- A strong talent for relationship building
- The ambition and desire to pursue a sales career in asset management
If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch