A prestigious global asset manager looking for the ideal Institutional Sales candidate. The ideal Institutional Sales candidate will join a team covering the Swiss-German part of Switzerland that is based in Zurich. The aspiring Institutional Sales Associate will have the privilege of joining an ambitious team in a fast-paced environment.



Responsibilities:

Consistently deliver highest level interaction and service to existing clients, and efficiently contribute to expansion of network through the addition of new institutional clients

Ability to understand sales strategies, but also provide a valuable contribution to the development of new ones.

Successfully interact with a wide range of clients, among which are pension funds, insurance companies, and foundations.

Ability to create and develop great relationships with a diversified client network

Capable of travelling throughout Switzerland to attend various types of meetings and client networking events

Skills / Experience:



At least 3 years of experience in asset management, with 3 years in institutional sales in Switzerland

Fluent in German and English, French is a plus.

Excellent written and oral communication skills in German and English.

A strong talent for relationship building

The ambition and desire to pursue a sales career in asset management

If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch