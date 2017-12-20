The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

A prestigious global asset manager looking for the ideal Institutional Sales candidate. The ideal Institutional Sales candidate will join a team covering the Swiss-German part of Switzerland that is based in Zurich. The aspiring Institutional Sales Associate will have the privilege of joining an ambitious team in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities:

  • Consistently deliver highest level interaction and service to existing clients, and efficiently contribute to expansion of network through the addition of new institutional clients
  • Ability to understand sales strategies, but also provide a valuable contribution to the development of new ones.
  • Successfully interact with a wide range of clients, among which are pension funds, insurance companies, and foundations.
  • Ability to create and develop great relationships with a diversified client network
  • Capable of travelling throughout Switzerland to attend various types of meetings and client networking events

Skills / Experience:

  • At least 3 years of experience in asset management, with 3 years in institutional sales in Switzerland
  • Fluent in German and English, French is a plus.
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills in German and English.
  • A strong talent for relationship building
  • The ambition and desire to pursue a sales career in asset management

If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch

