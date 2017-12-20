Front office market risk position for leading commodity trading house working across energy and gas products in Geneva



Front office market risk role | Commodities

Geneva, Switzerland

Base Salary - 100,000 - 130,000 CHF bonus & additional benefits

A leading European commodities trading house is looking to hire an experienced Market Risk analyst to work directly with the front office management team to develop cutting edge analysis of performance and risk-return.



Based on the Commodities desk you will play a key role in pre-trade approvals, new product development, and working closely with both the desk and senior management to manage risk methodology and limits. Situated on trading floor as central point of coordination between front office, senior market/credit risk management, model validation, controlling, ALM and independent valuation groups you will construct independent assessment and communicate market & position movement, sensitivities, VaR and stress test scenarios senior risk management and traders.



The successful candidate is likely to possess the following background and skill set:



Excellent market risk background (Commodities)

Strong financed based educational background- MSc or equivalent degree

Understanding of positions held & underlying markets

Strong VBA/ Excel and MS ACCESS skills

Great European commodity market awareness

Experience on VaR models and Stress Tests





















