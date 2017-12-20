Senior Market Risk Manager |Soft Commodities

Singapore

Base Salary - 130,000 - 160,000 CHF bonus & benefits package

Top commodity trading firm requires risk specialist with a background in soft commodities to work in their Geneva Office



A leading soft commodity trading house in Europe is looking to expand across its front office risk team with this key hire. The firm has a reputation of providing a dynamic and fast paced environment with its risk managers working as desk managers. The aggressive trading environment means risk professionals in these roles will be tested and have to step up to the challenge of setting challenging limits for trades.



The daily responsibilities for this role:



Provide direction to a team of risk analysts.

Challenge and support the trading desk in relation to proposed new deals and strategies (in particular for complex physical strategies).

Take ownership of the Risk system set-up and drive improvements via projects

Value added risk analysis of trading strategies.

Ensure an appropriate daily check and documentation of forward curves used for position valuation against available market data from Information Services, Journals, and Brokers.

Supervision of the preparation of position and P&L reports for the agri trading desk's books on a daily and monthly basis.

Play a key part in a number of varied projects across the business.

Provision of detailed analysis of risk measures, positions, P&L and trading strategies for traders, finance and Senior Management.

Risk measurement and limit checking, including stress testing and validation of input parameters of used of pricing models.

Monitoring and improving risk system interfaces.

The successful candidate is likely to possess the following background and skill set:

