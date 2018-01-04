Business Development/Capital Raising Nordics
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 04th Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
My client is a boutique firm who operate in building strong,
lasting relationships between Nordic based asset managers,
Private Equity firms, M&A boutiques and pension funds and the
UK. The client acts as an introducer of investment opportunities
utilizing existing networks and relationships in the Nordics and
a growing opportunities platform in the UK. They specialize in
capital introductions, source transactions, find investment
opportunities and capital.
The position:
- Utilise existing experience and relationships across the Nordic region
- Help develop business between the Nordics and the UK
- Act on a case by case basis in supporting the capital raising requirements of clients
- Leverage existing relationships to further market share within the market
- Produce high-quality service with institutional clients across the Nordics
The candidate:
- Educated to degree level or equivalent within Finance, Economics or a related subject
- 4 years experience within financial services
- Existing experience working across the Nordics
- Languages preferred
- Strong ability to network and leverage existing relationships