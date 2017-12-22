Interest Rates Quantitative Analysts |Director | New York

Top tier US bank is looking to build out their front office rates quant team. Despite low volatility, the bank saw successful quarters in 2017 and envisions further growth/success in 2018. As a result, they need a senior front office rates quant to help with the team's expansion. These candidates will work side by side with traders to develop and implement models based on the needs of the Interest Rates business.



Responsibilities for the Interest Rates Quantitative Analysts

-Develop and implement interest rate derivative models using C .

-Support the trading desk, clarifying model performance and results to traders.

-Develop pricing tools for the team.

-Liaise with senior management.



Requirements for Interest Rates Quantitative Analysts

-Ph.D. or Masters in a technical discipline ie. Physics, Electrical Engineering, Financial Engineering, Computer Science etc.

-At least 6 years of front office experience.

-Strong programming skills in C , Matlab and/or Java.

-At least 2 years of management experience

-Strong communication skills.

-Professional finance experience is a plus.



