A very successful FinTech firm is looking to expand their sales force. They sell portfolio management software to wealth managers and asset manager across the world. They currently work with over 280 Wealth Management firms that span 5 continents.

Responsibilities

  • Develop new business through cold calling and client presentations
  • Successfully maintain a strong client relationship all the way through contract negotiations and close
  • Be able to work with multiple clients at different stages in the sales cycle
  • Be able to create a national and international sales campaign
  • Be able to maintain and follow up with a pipeline of potential new business contacts

Requirements

  • 6-10 years of successful software system sales
  • Self-motivated
  • Ability to build strong business relationships
  • Excellent communication skills (verbally and written) to articulate product features, functionality and benefits that fit the clients' needs
  • Bachelor's degree is required

