The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

L/S Equity - Quantitative Analyst - Family Office

Location United States,

Remuneration $120000 - $175000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Mark Lukolic (NY)

Phone (646) 759-5601

Email click here

Premier global family office with over $10B AUM is seeking a Quantitative Analyst to join its Risk Management team. Quantitative Analysts work closely with Portfolio Managers on a day to day to improve the performance of portfolios by developing new techniques to more efficiently capture Alpha and manage risk and risk-adjusted returns.

The firm primarily invests in discretionary long/short equities with a primary focus on quantitative investment strategies.

Responsibilities

  • Be responsible for improving performance of portfolios by developing new techniques for more efficiently capturing Alpha and managing portfolio risk
  • Analyze large structured and unstructured data sets
  • Conduct research to process and analyze new and non-traditional datasets looking for predictive power
  • Develop quantitative tools and back-test investment ideas
  • Deliver research findings to senior management and recommend investment ideas

Requirements

  • 3-7 years industry experience in a quantitative capacity covering investments
  • Background and skillset in Equities
  • Strong grasp of Statistics and Econometrics
  • High level of proficiency in SQL
  • High energy personality with ability to work in a fast-paced, competitive environment (self-starter)
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader