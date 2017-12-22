L/S Equity - Quantitative Analyst - Family Office
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $175000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 22nd Dec 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Mark Lukolic (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5601
Premier global family office with over $10B AUM is seeking a
Quantitative Analyst to join its Risk Management team.
Quantitative Analysts work closely with Portfolio Managers on a
day to day to improve the performance of portfolios by developing
new techniques to more efficiently capture Alpha and manage risk
and risk-adjusted returns.
The firm primarily invests in discretionary long/short equities with a primary focus on quantitative investment strategies.
Responsibilities
- Be responsible for improving performance of portfolios by developing new techniques for more efficiently capturing Alpha and managing portfolio risk
- Analyze large structured and unstructured data sets
- Conduct research to process and analyze new and non-traditional datasets looking for predictive power
- Develop quantitative tools and back-test investment ideas
- Deliver research findings to senior management and recommend investment ideas
Requirements
- 3-7 years industry experience in a quantitative capacity covering investments
- Background and skillset in Equities
- Strong grasp of Statistics and Econometrics
- High level of proficiency in SQL
- High energy personality with ability to work in a fast-paced, competitive environment (self-starter)
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills