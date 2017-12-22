AVP/VP - Model Development
Remuneration $130000 - $185000 per annum
Tier 1 American investment bank is expanding it's Market Risk
Model Development team in NY. This is a growth hire and the team
is seeking a driven and motivated highly quantitative individual
to join its best-in-class model development group.
The successful candidate will work on the validation of models in the Global Markets area, including models for market risk.
Responsibilities
- Model development and testing, primarily supporting risk neutral and market risk based models
- Develop risk models for VaR, IRC/CRM, stress testing, etc.
- Review the underlying theory, assumptions, limitations, implementation and testing of the models
- Identify and quantify associated model risk
- Analyze results of ongoing monitoring of model performance
- Prepare model validation reports and technical documents
Required Skills
- Master (PhD preferred) in a quantitative field such as mathematics, physics, statistics or operations research
- 3 years of experience in a quantitative finance role
- Strong intuition for financial markets and risks
- Strong mathematical and modeling skills
- Strong programming skills (C or Python a plus)
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
- Strong aptitude for independent critical thinking
- Effective team player
- Very hands-on and detail oriented, "can-do" attitude