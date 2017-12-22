The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

AVP/VP - Model Development

Location United States,

Remuneration $130000 - $185000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Mark Lukolic (NY)

Phone (646) 759-5601

Email click here

Tier 1 American investment bank is expanding it's Market Risk Model Development team in NY. This is a growth hire and the team is seeking a driven and motivated highly quantitative individual to join its best-in-class model development group.

The successful candidate will work on the validation of models in the Global Markets area, including models for market risk.

Responsibilities

  • Model development and testing, primarily supporting risk neutral and market risk based models
  • Develop risk models for VaR, IRC/CRM, stress testing, etc.
  • Review the underlying theory, assumptions, limitations, implementation and testing of the models
  • Identify and quantify associated model risk
  • Analyze results of ongoing monitoring of model performance
  • Prepare model validation reports and technical documents

Required Skills

  • Master (PhD preferred) in a quantitative field such as mathematics, physics, statistics or operations research
  • 3 years of experience in a quantitative finance role
  • Strong intuition for financial markets and risks
  • Strong mathematical and modeling skills
  • Strong programming skills (C or Python a plus)
  • Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Strong aptitude for independent critical thinking
  • Effective team player
  • Very hands-on and detail oriented, "can-do" attitude

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader