Security Architect-Blockchain
This leading Fintech startup is looking for a Blockchain Security Architect, with a proven background in cryptocurrency and security architecture. This is an opportunity to join a quickly growing startup with a global presence, where you'll be working with the latest, bleeding-edge technologies.
Experience needed:
- Proven experience with building smart contracts on Blockchain
- Expert knowledge of security infrastructure
- Experience working with cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, ect.
- CISSO certification a plus
