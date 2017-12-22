The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Security Architect-Blockchain

Location United States,

Remuneration $150000 - $200000 per annum, Benefits: +BONUS +BENEFITS

Employment type perm

Updated 22nd Dec 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Sebastian Northrup (Bos)

Phone (617) 322-0144

Email click here

Blockchain Security Architect-Boston-Startup

This leading Fintech startup is looking for a Blockchain Security Architect, with a proven background in cryptocurrency and security architecture. This is an opportunity to join a quickly growing startup with a global presence, where you'll be working with the latest, bleeding-edge technologies.

Experience needed:

  • Proven experience with building smart contracts on Blockchain
  • Expert knowledge of security infrastructure
  • Experience working with cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, ect.
  • CISSO certification a plus


Please send your latest resume to Victoria.HurleyATSelbyJennings.com and I will call you with much more detailed information regarding the role and the company.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader