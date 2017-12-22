Blockchain Security Architect-Boston-Startup



This leading Fintech startup is looking for a Blockchain Security Architect, with a proven background in cryptocurrency and security architecture. This is an opportunity to join a quickly growing startup with a global presence, where you'll be working with the latest, bleeding-edge technologies.



Experience needed:



Proven experience with building smart contracts on Blockchain

Expert knowledge of security infrastructure

Experience working with cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, ect.

CISSO certification a plus



Please send your latest resume to Victoria.HurleyATSelbyJennings.com and I will call you with much more detailed information regarding the role and the company.



