Lead Quantitative Architect - Tier 1 Investment Bank



Salary: $300,000-$500,000 Benefits



My client is one of the top Investment Banks in the United States, looking for a motivated Architect with a strong technical background to join their Front Office Quant group. This person would be tasked with building a cross-asset quant library from scratch or if they choose they can refactor/re-architect the current library! This is a unique greenfield project and they are very focused on locating a thought leader in the space.



The team has a presence in Toronto, London, and NY and will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate. You will be working with the top quants in the world to develop, grow, and maintain the system's features of their state-of-the-art library systems. This is a position will you will have the ability to lead junior quant developers on the library rebuild.



We'll trust you to:



10 years of C experience with front office experience as a quantitative developer.

Experience working on large model libraries are imperative!

Exposure to Monte Carlo simulation and numerical PDE required.

Ph.D. degree in Quantitative Finance, Mathematics, Software Engineering, Physics, Computer Science, or other quantitative disciplines.

Exposure to both Linux and Windows.

Familiarity working in financial systems is a plus.

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to apply.a33ho1gkyim@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.