Junior Compliance Officer

Location Luxembourg,

Remuneration €45000 - €65000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 02nd Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Isabel Anchebe

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

A Leading Management company with assets under administration exceeding $42 billion is looking for a Junior Compliance Officer to join their Luxembourg team. The successful candidate would have the opportunity to work in a firm that offers exciting challenges and career progression.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Assist to ensure compliance with relevant European and local laws and regulations;
  • Assist to assure that anti-money laundering, anti-fraud and KYC procedures have been implemented and are complied with;
  • Assist with drafting and reviewing main internal procedures and ensuring their regular update and compliance with regulatory requirements;
  • Assist with Anti-Money Laundering activities;
  • Assist with signaling relevant internal and external developments (e.g. legislation and policies) and trends;
  • Assist with FATCA and CRS reporting;








