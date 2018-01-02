Junior Compliance Officer
A Leading Management company with assets under administration exceeding $42 billion is looking for a Junior Compliance Officer to join their Luxembourg team. The successful candidate would have the opportunity to work in a firm that offers exciting challenges and career progression.
Key Responsibilities:
- Assist to ensure compliance with relevant European and local laws and regulations;
- Assist to assure that anti-money laundering, anti-fraud and KYC procedures have been implemented and are complied with;
- Assist with drafting and reviewing main internal procedures and ensuring their regular update and compliance with regulatory requirements;
- Assist with Anti-Money Laundering activities;
- Assist with signaling relevant internal and external developments (e.g. legislation and policies) and trends;
- Assist with FATCA and CRS reporting;