The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Investor Relations

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £45000 - £65000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 02nd Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Sarah Uwaoma

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Our client, a Global Investment Manager is hoping to add investor relations candidates to their growing team.


If you are experienced investor relations, client relations professional looking for a new opportunity to work within the Nordics or Benelux this opportunity could be for you.

Role and Responsibilities

  • Be accountable for monitoring the investment management on behalf of the company and be a focal point for clients
  • Maintain and develop client relationships
  • Manage the portfolios of high-net-worth clients
  • Communicate the marketing strategy to clients
  • Experience with clients ( private clients is desirable)
  • Have a familiarity within a Nordic or Benelux language
  • Knowledge and interest in financial services and investment management
  • University Graduate

If you would like to be considered for this opportunity please email your CV in word document format to apply.a33ho1gkzmo@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader