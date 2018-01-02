Our client, a Global Investment Manager is hoping to add investor relations candidates to their growing team.





If you are experienced investor relations, client relations professional looking for a new opportunity to work within the Nordics or Benelux this opportunity could be for you.



Role and Responsibilities



Be accountable for monitoring the investment management on behalf of the company and be a focal point for clients

Maintain and develop client relationships

Manage the portfolios of high-net-worth clients

Communicate the marketing strategy to clients

Experience with clients ( private clients is desirable)

Have a familiarity within a Nordic or Benelux language

Knowledge and interest in financial services and investment management

University Graduate

If you would like to be considered for this opportunity please email your CV in word document format to apply.a33ho1gkzmo@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



