Big Data UI Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration £100000 - £200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Brittney Reiley (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Big Data UI Developer -Trading Firm
My client is a leading trading firm that is looking to add a Big Data UI Developer to its growing team in Chicago. The trading firm is an options market marker and focuses on designing and implementing latency technology and trading strategies.
This individual will be responsible for
- Designing and building data platforms for trading
- Develop tools for trading platform
- Create Data Roadmaps
- Communicate and collaborate with team regarding UI Vision
- Analyzing complex technical issues and creating solutions proactively
Job Requirements
- Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related fields
- 4 years of UI/UX Experience
- Strong programming skills in C# and understanding of general programming concepts
- Familiarity with either C , Python or Java
- Experience working with Big Data
- Experience working within a low latency environment
- Excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be motivated, dependable, and responsible
- Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively