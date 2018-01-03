The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Fixed Income Trader

Location United States,

Remuneration $60000 - $90000 per annum, Benefits: + PnL

Employment type perm

Updated 03rd Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Fixed Income Trader
Our client, a global proprietary trading firm, headquartered in Downtown Chicago, is looking to bring on a Fixed Income Trader to their growing team. This is an ideal position for a trader looking to work in a collaborative environment with some of the strongest professionals in the market. They're looking for individuals with trading experience & a strong background in FI markets.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant college degree
  • 2-4 years trading experience with a bank and/or prop trading firm
  • Strong background in Bloomberg is required, programming in Python is a bonus, however not required
  • Strong communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Technical knowledge trading fixed income products

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader