Fixed Income Trader

Our client, a global proprietary trading firm, headquartered in Downtown Chicago, is looking to bring on a Fixed Income Trader to their growing team. This is an ideal position for a trader looking to work in a collaborative environment with some of the strongest professionals in the market. They're looking for individuals with trading experience & a strong background in FI markets.



Qualifications:



Relevant college degree

2-4 years trading experience with a bank and/or prop trading firm

Strong background in Bloomberg is required, programming in Python is a bonus, however not required

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Technical knowledge trading fixed income products