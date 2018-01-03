Experienced Commodity Derivatives Trader
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $100000 per annum, Benefits: PnL
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Experienced Commodity Options Trader
An industry leading electronic market making firm is looking to add a trader to its commodities trading desk here in Chicago. The team consists of quant developers and quant researchers with strong experience in systematic trading. The ideal candidate will have a very strong background in financial mathematics and initiatives in generating trading ideas.
Job Requirements:
- Bachelors and/or Masters in Math, Computer Science, Physics, Engineering or related field
- 2-7 years of related experienced with a proprietary trading firm
- Strong commodities background (energy, metals or soft commodities)
- Experience in Python or R preferred
- Strong communication skills & desire to work in a collaborative environment