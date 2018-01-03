The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Experienced Commodity Derivatives Trader

Location United States,

Remuneration $80000 - $100000 per annum, Benefits: PnL

Employment type perm

Updated 03rd Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Experienced Commodity Options Trader

An industry leading electronic market making firm is looking to add a trader to its commodities trading desk here in Chicago. The team consists of quant developers and quant researchers with strong experience in systematic trading. The ideal candidate will have a very strong background in financial mathematics and initiatives in generating trading ideas.


Job Requirements:

  • Bachelors and/or Masters in Math, Computer Science, Physics, Engineering or related field
  • 2-7 years of related experienced with a proprietary trading firm
  • Strong commodities background (energy, metals or soft commodities)
  • Experience in Python or R preferred
  • Strong communication skills & desire to work in a collaborative environment

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader