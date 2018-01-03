Quantitative Researcher - Machine Learning
Location United States,
Remuneration $175000 - $225000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Our client, a leading high-frequency trading firm located in downtown Chicago, is looking to add a quantitative researcher, with a specific focus on Machine Learning, to their growing ML team. This opportunity will allow you to work alongside a small & focused team of researchers to recognize patterns & make automated trading decisions. The ideal candidate will have prior industry experience working in ML strategies and the desire to help build out a team. (Industry experience not required).
Job requirements:
- PhD. in Mathematics, Computer Science, Financial Engineering (or related field)
- 2 years experience working in Machine Learning on large data-sets. Deep learning experience is a bonus
- Some programming skills in Python, R or Matlab. C is a bonus
- Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced & developing environment
- Strong communication skills, written & verbal
- Prior industry experience is a bonus, however not required. Candidates coming from top technology firms, with Ph.D. and 1 at least year experience will be considered.