The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Researcher - Machine Learning

Location United States,

Remuneration $175000 - $225000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 03rd Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Quantitative Researcher - Machine Learning

Our client, a leading high-frequency trading firm located in downtown Chicago, is looking to add a quantitative researcher, with a specific focus on Machine Learning, to their growing ML team. This opportunity will allow you to work alongside a small & focused team of researchers to recognize patterns & make automated trading decisions. The ideal candidate will have prior industry experience working in ML strategies and the desire to help build out a team. (Industry experience not required).

Job requirements:

  • PhD. in Mathematics, Computer Science, Financial Engineering (or related field)
  • 2 years experience working in Machine Learning on large data-sets. Deep learning experience is a bonus
  • Some programming skills in Python, R or Matlab. C is a bonus
  • Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced & developing environment
  • Strong communication skills, written & verbal
  • Prior industry experience is a bonus, however not required. Candidates coming from top technology firms, with Ph.D. and 1 at least year experience will be considered.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader