Quantitative Researcher - Machine Learning



Our client, a leading high-frequency trading firm located in downtown Chicago, is looking to add a quantitative researcher, with a specific focus on Machine Learning, to their growing ML team. This opportunity will allow you to work alongside a small & focused team of researchers to recognize patterns & make automated trading decisions. The ideal candidate will have prior industry experience working in ML strategies and the desire to help build out a team. (Industry experience not required).



Job requirements:



PhD. in Mathematics, Computer Science, Financial Engineering (or related field)

2 years experience working in Machine Learning on large data-sets. Deep learning experience is a bonus

Some programming skills in Python, R or Matlab. C is a bonus

Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced & developing environment

Strong communication skills, written & verbal

Prior industry experience is a bonus, however not required. Candidates coming from top technology firms, with Ph.D. and 1 at least year experience will be considered.