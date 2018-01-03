Quantitative Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $250000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 03rd Jan 2018
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Our client, a global hedge fund, is looking to bring on board a quantitative developer to work on their trading platform. The individual will have to opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology & alongside industry-leading developers, researchers & traders.
Qualifications
- Advanced degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Financial Engineering or related field
- 5 years of development experience.
- Must be strong in C and Python
- Prior experience working on low-latency platforms is a bonus
- Exceptional communication skills both written and verbal