Quantitative Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $150000 - $250000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 03rd Jan 2018

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Our client, a global hedge fund, is looking to bring on board a quantitative developer to work on their trading platform. The individual will have to opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology & alongside industry-leading developers, researchers & traders.

Qualifications

  • Advanced degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Financial Engineering or related field
  • 5 years of development experience.
  • Must be strong in C and Python
  • Prior experience working on low-latency platforms is a bonus
  • Exceptional communication skills both written and verbal

